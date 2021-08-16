Park Avenue closed starting August 19

London Road West to Suffolk Street West

Notice date: August 16, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Anthony Homes Inc. and Stradaworx Paving to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on Park Avenue, between London Road West and Suffolk Street West.

Work begins August 19

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 19 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Park Avenue closed

Park Avenue will be closed to through traffic from London Road West to Suffolk Street West during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Park Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 11 Park Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 11 Park Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at London Street West and Suffolk Street West to use the west sidewalk.

Property access and parking

Temporary “no parking” signs will be placed in the construction area in advance of the project start date. Please check your surroundings for temporary “no parking” signs before leaving your vehicle and follow posted signs for safety.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]