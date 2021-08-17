Norm Jary basketball complex construction starts August 23

The old tennis and basketball courts at Norm Jary Park are under construction starting on or around August 23 to build a new basketball complex. Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2022.

During construction, the skate path at Norm Jary Park will remain open. The splash pad and trail access from Applewood Drive will be closed.

The new basketball complex was designed with feedback from residents and users of the existing basketball courts. It will feature two full basketball courts and three half courts located in the space beside the splash pad. The new courts replace the aging tennis and basketball courts.

A full-size basketball court was built in Norm Jary Park in 1997 at the request of the neighbourhood. Since then, use of the courts has grown over the last 20 years and are used beyond their service level capacity. Similarly, the nearby tennis courts are no longer in use and have had additional facilities built in other park locations. A larger basketball complex supports the youth population in the area involved in basketball programming.

Norm Jary Park Basketball Complex

Where to play instead

While the new courts are under construction, basketball can be played at Deerpath Park.

A complete list of outdoor pools and splash pads can be found at guelph.ca/seasonal/outdoor-pools-splash-pads/.

A complete list of tennis and pickleball courts can be found at guelph.ca/tennis.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, OALA, CSLA, Parks Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]