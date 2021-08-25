Metrolinx notice: Rail corridor maintenance

Notice date: August 25, 2021
Metrolinx is completing essential maintenance work across the rail network between Rockwood and Kitchener starting in late August.
Read the full notice from Metrolinx.
For more information
Guelph-Wellington Community Relations
Metrolinx
416-202-5015
[email protected]