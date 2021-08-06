Join us for Park Activation fun at Margaret Greene, Exhibition parks

Guelph, Ont., August 6, 2021 – Get ready kids, our popular Park Activation program is back for another summer of fun! Starting tomorrow, August 7, head over to Margaret Greene (80 Westwood Road) and Exhibition (81 London Road West) parks to hang out with our park activators (City program staff), who are excited to introduce fun, new activities, and ways to explore Guelph’s park spaces.

The activation stations are open, weather permitting, until September 2, Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And from September 11 to October 2, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each session is 45 minutes.

“Park activation introduces new and unique ways for families to use park spaces, makes it easier for children to get active, and helps to improve a child’s physical and mental well-being. The activation stations allow for a truly interactive park experience,” says Eric Pool, the City’s Programs and Community Development supervisor.

Each container holds equipment designed to help children grow and develop their skills while having fun. For example, the Imagination Playground is a block-based system that children can build with their own imagination. Other activities include a mini library, chalkboards, magnet boards, and creative spaces for children to be artistic.

To encourage physical activity and gross motor development, there are parachutes and four foot inflatable balls. On the backside of the activation station, children are encouraged to draw and paint on the mural wall. A living wall allows children and families to garden and discover their green thumbs.

COVID-19 protocols

The following COVID-19 health and safety measures are in place to keep everyone safe:

Up to 25 people can participate per session

Masks must be worn

Keep at least two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with

Health screening (verbal confirmation of no COVID-19 symptoms)

Equipment sanitized between sessions

