Jane Street closed starting August 16

Grange Street to Palmer Street

Notice date: August 12, 2021

About the project

The City is working with J & D Lockhart Excavators Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on Jane Street, between Grange Street and Palmer Street.

Work begins August 16

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 16 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Jane Street closed

Jane Street will be closed to through traffic from Grange Street to Palmer Street during the project. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted along Jane Street, however, there will be no through access at 14 Jane Street.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 14 Jane Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Grange Street and Palmer Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]