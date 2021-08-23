It’s a pool party—for dogs!

Guelph, Ont., August 23, 2021 – Calling all dogs (and humans) to our first-ever free dog swim at Lyon Pool on Monday, September 6.

From 3 to 6 p.m., you can bring your four-legged furry friend for a plunge in our outdoor pool as we prepare to close it for the season.

“Hosting a swim for dogs is a fun way for our staff to celebrate another great outdoor season with our community before we drain and clean the pool,” says Breann Robb, the City’s aquatic supervisor.

Dog swims are 45 minutes at the top of each hour. And pre-registration is a must at recenroll.ca or 519-837-5699 so we know who is coming and to keep within capacity limits during COVID-19. Your dog must also be licensed to attend the swim.

The Guelph Humane Society will also join in the fun by having a booth at the event. They are accepting financial donations to support their mission of promoting the welfare of animals and preventing cruelty and suffering.

What you need to know

We’re allowing up to 40 dogs per swim and two people per dog to watch from the pool deck.

This is a leash-free event; however, dogs must be leashed arriving at and leaving the pool area. Owners are responsible for their dog.

Only dogs allowed in the pool.

Please don’t bring dog toys, balls or food. Drinking water is okay (no glass bottles).

Dog owners must wear a mask or face covering, and stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) from people they don’t live with.

COVID-19 visitor screening form must be completed before entering the pool area.

If you are sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please don’t come to the pool.

Learn more at guelph.ca/dogswim.

For more information

Breann Robb, Aquatics supervisor

Recreation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2470

[email protected]