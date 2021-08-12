Have your say about making Guelph’s Transportation Master Plan a reality

Share feedback and join us for a conversation on August 19

Guelph, Ont., August 12, 2021 – Help us move Guelph forward! Do you walk, roll, ride a bike, take a bus, drive a car, or use some other form of travel? If so, we want your feedback to help understand how our preferred alternative for our Transportation Master Plan will look, work and feel in real life.

After evaluating four alternative solutions with community input, Council approved Alternative 3: Sustainability and Resiliency Focus as the preferred solution for transportation on May 26, 2021. Now we want to hear your thoughts about how the preferred solution will impact your transportation needs and wants as you move through the city and what we need to do to implement it successfully in Guelph.

Learn more and have your say

Check out the virtual presentation and short summary document and take part in a community conversation on:

August 19

2-3:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.

Virtual meeting

Link to the 2 p.m. session

Link for the 6:30 p.m. session

(Details about accessing the virtual meeting, including a dial-in by phone option)

We will also talk to specific audiences to ensure our transportation plan is inclusive and representative of all road users in Guelph and supports the needs of equity deserving and inherent rights asserting groups. Separate community conversations will be scheduled as safe sharing spaces for those who identify as one or more of the following: older adult, people living with financial strain, a person with specialized accessibility and mobility needs, Indigenous, Black, a newcomer to Canada or a person of color. If you would like to join one or more of these specific sessions, contact [email protected] to receive the meeting date and link.

For updates on the project or to get involved, follow the project at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/transportation.

For more information

Jennifer Juste, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

[email protected]