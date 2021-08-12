Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – The Kween Company

The Kween Company is a one stop hub for marketing, social media and branding focused on supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) owned and operated businesses. The Kween Company also supports BIPOC creatives in the dance and artist space while offering education and awareness in activism and allyship, and on political issues.

The Kween Company is online at thekweencompany.com. They have been operating since 2020.

Kween, owner of The Kween Company

Kween started The Kween Company in 2020. Kween was born and raised in Guelph and chose to stay close to home to attend the University of Guelph. Kween was also a valedictorian graduate from the Randolph Academy for Performing Arts. She is living out her passions through being a dancer, teacher, actor, singer, choreographer, director, producer, advocate, marketing/social media guru and TedX International Speaker. Kween is also co-owner of The Heels Academy, CEO of The Kween Company and Executive Director of the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Business background

The Kween Company launched during the early stages of COVID-19 in 2020 as the culmination of Kween’s passions. The Kween Company and all of the initiatives that Kween is part of aim to eliminate the racism, violence, oppression and more that she faces and knows others in the community face. It is important to Kween to give back to the communities that raise us. As Kween says, “It takes everyone to do the hard work to get educated about, facilitate and celebrate BIPOC lives.”

When asked why it’s important to support local, Kween responded, “Easy. It is who we are. Being local is one thing, being a community is another. We can build whole cities or countries on the premise of small business and reduce corporation’s money, reduce our carbon footprint and really work at what being human is all about.”

We also asked what makes The Kween Company unique.

“We are for the people by the people,” replied Kween. “We are a platform that can do anything, but we do it for our people first. We believe in the power of peer-to-peer, community building and genuine connection.”

In terms of future plans for her company, Kween said she hopes to, “take the world over. [Laughs.] No, no… really, just provide representation in areas we can, provide work opportunities, social enterprise and more. I have many goals for The Kween Company, The Heels Academy and Guelph Black Heritage Society and it’s all part of the plan. Or as my cheerleader and mentor would say, the vision!”

Visit The Kween Company online to learn more about how they can support your business.

All information within has been verified by The Kween Company.