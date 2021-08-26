Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – PowerLine Electronics

PowerLine Electronics has been serving Guelph since November 1984. They provide all the solutions you need including TV, home theatre, car audio, ebikes, as well as an extensive billiard and games centre. PowerLine Electronics specializes in residential, commercial and vehicle custom installations to ensure a seamless experience for the customer. They proudly offer industry leading brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Anthem, Cambridge Audio, Yamaha, Denon, Onkyo, Sonos, Totem and Paradigm.

PowerLine Electronics is located at 409 Woodlawn Road West.

Tim Huck and Brad Madigan, owners of PowerLine Electronics

Tim Huck and Brad Madigan are first cousins and have both been Guelphites all their lives.

Tim started in the consumer electronics industry at Muntz Stereo when Stone Road Mall opened in 1975. After managing this location, he went on to Sanyo and then JVC as an Ontario Sales Representative. After some time as a Sales Representative, Tim returned back to Guelph to open PowerLine Electronics with Brad. Tim spends his off time with family and working on home and cottage projects.

Brad also has experience working with Muntz Stereo. Following his time with Muntz Stereo, Brad took on a supervisory position at W.C. Woods. Brad enjoys spending time with his family and working on projects. He is also involved with local sports year-round.

They both still show up for work every day.

Business background

PowerLine Electronics opened in November 1984. The business started as a 700 square foot store located in a plaza at 672 Woolwich Street North as Base Electronics. The 700 square foot store appeared big enough, but they quickly outgrew it in a matter of months and relocated to an 1100 square foot location at 698 Woolwich Street North. The business growth continued exponentially, and the strength of car audio prompted another move to a 4100 square foot building at 214 Speedvale Avenue West in 1987 to add car installation bays.

In 1992 they were looking to rent a large location for one week to run a manufacturer sponsored sale which resulted in them finding 409 Woodlawn Road West to be vacant. Following the one-week rental, the discussion with the landlord turned into: “How much if we keep it?” In October 1992 they made their biggest move yet to 409 Woodlawn Road West, which is their current location. This move also brought with it a name change to PowerLine Electronics.

PowerLine Electronics is very appreciative of their loyal customers and dedicated long term staff that helped them thrive over the years. This loyalty has helped them position themselves in the marketplace as ‘a big fish in a small pond’ and has provided the opportunity to pick and choose from almost all product lines available.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Tim responded, “It seems obvious to me that if people want places to see and feel what they are interested in, as well as knowledgeable staff to ask for advice, supporting local should be the automatic choice. Supporting local keeps businesses and jobs in our community.”

We also asked what makes PowerLine Electronics unique.

“Our large size and product selection,” replied Brad. “We provide the same price as big box or online competitors along with very knowledgeable staff that are very helpful. We also offer professional home and car installations.”

The company’s future plans include keeping up with home and car electronics trends. How the market continues to develop dictates much of PowerLine Electronics future. They also want to continue to diversify in related categories.

PowerLine Electronics stays connected in the community sponsoring many local events, sports teams, golf tournaments, charities, and more on a yearly basis.

Visit PowerLine Electronics website to learn more about their great selection of electronic solutions. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting their location.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like PowerLine Electronics thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by PowerLine Electronics.