Guelph perfect home for new Moderna vaccine facility

Mayor Guthrie: “We’re ready to make this happen”

Guelph, Ont., August 11, 2021 – Following the Government of Canada’s announcement yesterday about reaching an agreement for Moderna, Inc. to build an mRNA vaccine facility in Canada, Guelph is stepping up to open its doors to the leading COVID­19 vaccine developer.

“In Guelph we recognize and value the jobs, economic growth and community building that new businesses bring and we’re ready to help Moderna set up their new Canadian facility here, every step of the way,” says Guelph Mayor, Cam Guthrie.

In Guelph, Moderna would join other life science businesses including Johnson & Johnson, Medline and Precision Biomonitoring. Guelph is also home to the University of Guelph, internationally recognized as a centre of excellence in bioscience, with six other top post-secondary institutions in surrounding communities.

Affordable and accessible

As a comparably affordable place to live and work, Guelph is found at the heart of Ontario’s innovation corridor with easy access to one of North America’s largest transportation corridors, Highway 401 is only minutes from Guelph. This easy access provides direct links to the Greater Toronto Area, Waterloo Region, an international airport, shipping ports and major Canada-U.S.A. border crossings. The City-owned Guelph Junction Railway provides fast access to rail transportation across North America.

Guelph boasts a workforce of more than 3.5 million people living within an hour’s commute, including more life science expertise per capita through the University of Guelph than at any other post-secondary institution in North America.

“Guelph hits the mark when it comes to providing an environment for research, innovation and the talent Moderna needs to get their Canadian facility up and running,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph.

“Businesses who have located here rave about Guelph’s central location, skilled labour pool, and quality of life,” adds Mayor Guthrie. “We offer the best of both worlds: big-city amenities and opportunities with the community spirit and neighbourliness you would only expect to find in a small town—a place where businesses feel at home.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie’s pitch to Moderna Inc.

