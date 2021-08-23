We’re hosting a free dog swim at Lyon Pool on Monday, September 6, 2021.

From 3 to 6 p.m., you can bring your four-legged furry friend for a plunge in our outdoor pool as we prepare to close it for the season.

Dog swims are 45 minutes at the top of each hour. And pre-registration is a must at recenroll.ca or 519-837-5699 so we know who is coming and to keep within capacity limits during COVID-19. Your dog must also be licensed to attend the swim.

The Guelph Humane Society will also join in the fun by having a booth at the event. They are accepting financial donations to support their mission of promoting the welfare of animals and preventing cruelty and suffering.

What you need to know

I have two or more dogs. Can I register all my dogs for the swim?

Due to COVID-19 capacity limits at our pool, we’re allowing up to 40 dogs per swim and two people per dog to watch from the pool deck.

However, if you have more than one dog we ask that you register another family member. If you are the only family member, and want to bring more than one dog, please call 519-822-1260 extension 2641 to make arrangements.

What if my dog is not licensed? Can I still sign up my dog for the swim?

No, your dog must be licensed to participate in the swim.

Is there a dog size/weight limit to participate?

No, there’s no size or weight limit.

Should my dog know how to swim?

Your dog should be comfortable in the water.

Can I swim in the pool with my dog?

No, only dogs are allowed in the pool. Owners can watch from the pool deck.

Can I bring my dog’s water toys?

No, please leave toys at home.

Is this an off-leash event?

This is a leash-free event; however, dogs must be leashed arriving at and leaving the pool area. Owners are responsible for their dog.

What if my dog doesn’t get along with other dogs or people at the swim?

If a dog is showing unfriendly behaviour towards people or other dogs, City staff will ask you to remove your dog from the pool area. It’s important to know that dogs will be active and playing. The swim will be a stimulating environment and dogs must be comfortable around other dogs for the safety of all human and canine guests.

Is chlorine harmful to my dog?

Because dogs are more likely to drink water from the pool, we’re lowering the chlorine level. It is also recommended that you wash your dog after the swim to remove any chlorine from their fur/skin.

Is there drinking water available onsite?

Fresh drinking water stations are available or we invite you to bring your own water. No glass bottles.

Am I allowed to bring food?

Food isn’t allowed in the pool area.

What happens if it rains or the swim is cancelled? How will I be notified?

In the event of lightning or heavy rain, we will cancel the event. We will share any cancellation via the City’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

What are the COVID-19 health and safety measures in place?

Dog owners must wear a mask or face covering, and stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) from people they don’t live with.

A COVID-19 visitor screening form must be completed before entering the pool area.

If you are sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please don’t come to the pool.

Are there any rules I should follow?

We’re asking that rules in place for our fenced-in dog parks be followed at the swim.

For more information

519-837-5699