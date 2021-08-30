Firefighters respond to fire at 5543 Wellington Road 39

Guelph, Ont., August 30, 2021 –Guelph Fire responded to a farmhouse fire on August 27 at 9:30 p.m. located at 5543 Wellington Road 39 (Silvercreek extension).

Tankers were used to shuttle water to the scene from the nearest hydrant with the assistance of Centre Wellington Fire and Guelph/Eramosa Fire departments.

While the fire is considered suspicious, the cause is undetermined. No one was injured, however, the structure was completely destroyed.

Guelph Fire wishes to thank the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and Hydro One for their assistance.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-824-6590 extension 2127

[email protected]