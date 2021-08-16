City leaders meeting with Ontario ministers at AMO conference

Transit funding, regional connectivity, growth, Dolime, and circular economy on agenda

Guelph, Ont., August 16, 2021 – The City of Guelph joins more than 1,300 participants across Ontario at the 2021 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) virtual conference, August 16 to 18.

This year’s conference is a final opportunity, before the 2022 provincial election, for the Guelph delegation to meet with ministers and members of provincial parliament to discuss pressing challenges facing the City. Representing the City are Mayor Cam Guthrie, Ward 6 Councillor Dominique O’Rourke, Ward 5 Councillor Cathy Downer, Executive Team members, and Intergovernmental Services staff.

“As we begin our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we put Guelph’s issues and opportunities on the radar of decision-makers at Queen’s Park,” says Mayor Guthrie. “The AMO conference is like the Super Bowl for municipalities. It’s a time when the local level of government is front and centre. I’m glad that Guelph has a strong presence at the conference again this year.”

Adds Councillor O’Rourke, “These meetings are a prime opportunity to advocate for Council priorities including transit, environmental sustainability, and smart growth. The conference also has a full slate of workshops and discussions on municipal topics, and offers great opportunities to connect with other municipalities.”

City leaders are meeting with Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney; Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark; Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, David Piccini; Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Digital and Data Transformation, Peter Bethlenfalvy; and Minister of Long-Term Care, Rod Phillips. As well, the City is providing an overview of the City’s local priorities at AMO when it meets with local Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner. The key priorities Guelph is raising at the AMO conference include:

Ensuring Guelph Transit receives enough emergency support through Safe Restart funding to cover a projected deficit of $1.3 million in 2021;

Advocating for better regional transit connectivity with public transit and rail service in the Greater Golden Horseshoe and southwestern Ontario;

Discussing potential challenges to meeting provincial growth targets related to Ontario’s proposed Greenbelt expansion;

Advocating for a Municipal Boundary Adjustment and Minister’s Zoning Order to advance the Dolime Quarry project that would bring quarry lands into Guelph to protect the city’s water supply;

Promoting the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) that will move Canada toward a more sustainable, circular economy; and

Seeking provincial leadership to address staffing challenges in the municipal and non-profit long-term care sector.

The City of Guelph, together with its community partners, will continue to advocate, consult and delegate on the matters most affecting the community.

“We are committed to working closely together with the province on initiatives and projects that not only benefit our residents, but also support the City’s strategic priorities that position us to be future ready, and move us closer to achieving Guelph’s shared vision of an inclusive, connected, prosperous city where we look after each other and our environment,” says Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph.

About the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference

The AMO conference is Ontario’s premier forum for municipal governments, featuring more than 40 speakers, sessions and workshops. Speakers include Premier Doug Ford, key government ministers, and leaders of the NDP, Liberal, and Green parties. The Conference also serves as an opportunity for municipal governments to secure delegation meetings with key provincial decision-makers. Conference program details can be found on AMO’s website at amo.on.ca.

About the Association of Municipalities of Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

