City hires Sara Sayyed as new Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives senior advisor

Guelph, Ont., August 23, 2021 – The City of Guelph welcomes Sara Sayyed as the new senior advisor of Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives.

Sayyed starts her role as senior advisor today—a role that advances diversity, inclusion and equity at the City and in the community.

“We’re excited to have a community leader with extensive experience in building relationships and engaging others join our team,” says Scott Stewart, the City’s chief administrative officer. “With a passion for progress, Sara will play an integral part in helping us achieve the goals of Guelph’s Community Plan and the City’s Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future Ready. Her natural affinity for cultivating relationships and facilitating and building consensus among diverse individuals aligns perfectly with our commitment to making the community and workplace more inclusive.”

In this new, permanent role, approved by Council last month, Sayyed will bring her experience-based understanding of equity, inclusion and systemic racism to influence and inform policy development, project planning, service delivery, and program evaluation activities at the City. Specifically, she will lead the City’s creation of a Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Action Plan that includes strategies, measurable actions, and plans for monitoring progress in the effort to eliminate systemic racism and increase equity for all citizens.

Sayyed will also provide guidance to the organization in the ongoing process of identifying and making changes to eliminate systemic barriers and inequities. And she will represent the City at external forums focused on anti-racism such as the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

Sayyed’s impressive background and experience in community leadership and relationship building is what stood out during the City’s competitive recruitment process. Calling Guelph home, she serves as the Muslim Society of Guelph’s community services director, and is on various local boards including the Guelph General Hospital Board, Guelph Community Foundation, and Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership Leadership Council.

