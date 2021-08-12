August 19 virtual community conversation links

We’re ready to move forward with Alternative 3: Sustainability and Resiliency Focus as the preferred solution for transportation in Guelph. Now we want to hear your thoughts about how the preferred solution will impact your transportation needs and wants as you move through the city and what we need to do to implement it successfully in Guelph.
Join us for a community conversation on:
August 19
2-3:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.
Virtual meeting (details below for accessing each session)
