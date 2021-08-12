August 19 virtual community conversation links

We’re ready to move forward with Alternative 3: Sustainability and Resiliency Focus as the preferred solution for transportation in Guelph. Now we want to hear your thoughts about how the preferred solution will impact your transportation needs and wants as you move through the city and what we need to do to implement it successfully in Guelph.

Join us for a community conversation on:

August 19

2-3:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.

Virtual meeting (details below for accessing each session)

To join the 2 p.m. session

Meeting link: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m5a23debdc8eddc7830c76dc3f27325ef

Meeting number (access code): 1793 99 2298

Meeting password: Cf3HADse2p3

To join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-416-216-5643,, 1793992298## Canada Toll (Toronto)

+1-613-714-9906,, 1793992298## Canada Toll (Ottawa)

Join by phone

+1-416-216-5643 Canada Toll (Toronto)

+1-613-714-9906 Canada Toll (Ottawa)

Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]

To join the 6:30 p.m. session

Meeting link: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m15f7cbfae62620552747c88038e070c2

Meeting number (access code): 1794 10 4858

Meeting password: EUpQb8T7YN9

To join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-416-216-5643,,1794104858## Canada Toll (Toronto)

+1-613-714-9906,,1794104858## Canada Toll (Ottawa)

Join by phone

+1-416-216-5643 Canada Toll (Toronto)

+1-613-714-9906 Canada Toll (Ottawa)

Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]