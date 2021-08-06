File number OZS21-010
A complete application has been received to amend the Zoning By-law for the lands
municipally known as 710 Woolwich Street. The site currently contains a Beer Store
retail establishment that is proposed to be rebuilt on site closer to Woolwich Street,
together with 96 stacked townhouse units on the rear half of the site.
Associated reports and materials
- Stage 1 Archaeological Assessment-August 2018
- Stormwater Management Report-June 2021
- Function Servicing Report-June 2021
- Functional Site Grading and E and SC Plan
- Site Servicing Plan
- Tree Management Plan Phase 2-LP1
- Tree Management Plan Phase 2-LP2
- Noise and Vibration Feasibility Study Final-February, 2021
- Letter of Reliance Phase One and Two Environmental Site-Assessment-June, 2021
- Phase One Environmental Site-Assessment-May, 2021
- Phase Two Environment Site-Assessment-May, 2021
- Site Plan and Architectural
- Source Water Protection Section59 Review Request
- Planning Justification and Urban Design-August, 2021
- Transportation Impact Study-June, 2021
- Auto-turn Fire Truck
- Auto-turn Garbage Truck
For more information
Katie Nasswetter
[email protected]