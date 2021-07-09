Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan project update

July 9, 2021

The City’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan is well underway. Here is an update on the Master Plan progress and phase one engagement results, including the October open house and survey.

What we’ve heard so far

On October 28, we invited Guelph residents to the first virtual open house for the Master Plan to:

Share information about what the Master Plan will entail.

Educate the community about how the current water and wastewater distribution systems work in Guelph.

Present and discuss new ideas for improving the system and ensuring it has the capacity to support a growing community.

Share criteria for how we’ll plan to make decisions and recommendations.

Approximately 159 people visited the virtual open house and 26 people took the survey. Here’s what you told us:

The majority of respondents said that water pressure was strong or moderately strong and disruptions to water services happen one or two times a year.

Respondents were indifferent when it comes to smart water meters with 11 responding “yes” to using one, 8 responding “no”, and 7 saying “I don’t know”.

The majority of respondents noted that they have not experienced a sewer backup that isn’t attributed to a household plumbing or drainage issue, with three respondents reporting that blockages have occurred due to freezing.

Next steps

Next, we’ll evaluate options for improving the water and wastewater systems and have recommendations for what projects will help us get there. Later this year we’ll reach out to the community again to present these recommendations and get your feedback.

Stay Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca for project updates and future opportunities to have your say.