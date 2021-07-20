Trail improvements coming to Crane Park August 3

Sections of the trail closed to walking and cycling

Guelph, Ont., July 20, 2021 – Construction at Crane Park starts August 3 to continue the revitalization of trails and natural spaces. The Crane Park Revitalization Project is a part of our larger strategy to improve connectivity of existing trails outlined in the Guelph Trail Master Plan. Construction is expected to end by September 3, weather permitting.

Expected closures

Trail closed between Dovercliffe Road and College Avenue West

Between August 3-September 3, the trail will be completely closed north of the pedestrian stairway at Dovercliffe Road to the northern-most trail head at Dovercliffe Road.

Closures to the remaining trail weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The connecting trail from Dovercliffe Road to the Speed River will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and will remain open on weekends.

The main trail from the parking lot at College Avenue West to the Speed River will have intermittent closures on weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., but remains open on weekends.

Please stay out of marked work areas until construction is complete.

Map of construction area

Where to hike and play instead

Find a map of other trails to walk, cycle and enjoy at guelph.ca/trails. You can find a list of approved leash-free areas at guelph.ca/dogs.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Program Manager

Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]h.ca