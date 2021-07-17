Speedvale Avenue West fully closed between Woolwich Street and Edinburgh Road North for emergency sanitary repair work

Guelph, Ont., July 16, 2021—City crews are on site repairing a sanitary line break on Speedvale Avenue West between Woolwich Street and Edinburgh Road North. Repairs will begin around 9 p.m. this evening and continue through Saturday. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Speedvale Avenue West is fully closed to all traffic for the duration of the repair work.

Guelph Transit route 3 is affected. Visit guelph.ca/transit for more information.

There will be no City service impacts to homes or businesses in the area.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Media contact

Adam Wiltschek C.Tech, Manager of Technical Services

Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2152

[email protected]