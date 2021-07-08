Six new red-light cameras to help make Guelph roads safer

Guelph, Ont., July 8, 2021 –The City is installing six red-light cameras this summer−one per ward− throughout Guelph. The cameras will go live sometime in the fall.

“Running a red light is more likely to cause significant injury than any other type of collision,” explains Steve Anderson, manager of Transportation Engineering. “Installing red-light cameras in Guelph will help decrease the severity of injuries from collisions by reducing right-angle collisions and cars running red lights.”

Red-light camera locations

The City is installing red light cameras at the following locations in 2021:

Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (Ward 1)

Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North (Ward 2)

Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (Ward 3)

Imperial Road at Willow Road (Ward 4)

Scottsdale Drive at Stone Road West (Ward 5)

Clair Road West at Gordon Street (Ward 6)

Camera locations were chosen based on previous collisions and conditions near the road such as sightlines blocked by trees or hydro poles, driveway placement, hills and overhead power cables.

Other municipalities using red light cameras include London, Hamilton, Toronto, Waterloo Region and Durham Region.

How red-light cameras work

Red-light cameras are live around the clock and take pictures of vehicles entering an intersection after the traffic signal turns red. Vehicles entering the intersection on a green or amber light are not photographed. Drivers making legal right and left turns are not issued tickets.

Tickets for violations are sent to the registered licence plate holder of the photographed vehicle within 30 days.

Road safety is a community priority

Guelph residents and stakeholders identified road safety as their top priority throughout the development of Guelph’s Community Plan, Transportation Master Plan and Community Road Safety Strategy, and this priority is also reflected in the City’s Strategic Plan.

“Red-light cameras act as a deterrent,” adds Anderson. “Public awareness of red-light cameras reduces aggressive driving, running of red lights and right-angle collisions leading to safer travel for everyone.”

Studies show that red-light violation rates can be cut in half within a few months of cameras being installed, and that right-angle collisions can be reduced by more than a quarter.

Full cost recovery expected

City staff expect full cost recovery for the red-light cameras through tickets issued in 2021, with surplus revenues expected in future years. Staff will report back through the 2022 budget process with a recommendation for using future revenue.

Staff will also monitor the effectiveness of the cameras to determine whether additional cameras should be placed at more intersections in the future.

