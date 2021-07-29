Section of Speedvale Avenue East closed starting August 16

Eramosa Road to Promenade Drive
Notice date: July 29, 2021
About the project
The City is working with W.M. Groves to install water main valves, a swab launch and repave the road surface on Speedvale Avenue East between Eramosa Road and Promenade Drive.
Work begins August 16
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 16 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.
Speedvale Avenue East closed
Speedvale Avenue East will be closed to through traffic from Eramosa Road to Promenade Drive during the project. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closure. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Tim Spence
Supervisor Water Distribution, Water Services
519-822-1260 extension 2365
[email protected]