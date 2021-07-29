Section of Speedvale Avenue East closed starting August 16

Eramosa Road to Promenade Drive

Notice date: July 29, 2021

About the project

The City is working with W.M. Groves to install water main valves, a swab launch and repave the road surface on Speedvale Avenue East between Eramosa Road and Promenade Drive.

Work begins August 16

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 16 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.

Speedvale Avenue East closed

Speedvale Avenue East will be closed to through traffic from Eramosa Road to Promenade Drive during the project. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closure. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence

Supervisor Water Distribution, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]