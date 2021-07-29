Section of Eastview Road closed starting August 23

Starwood Drive to Watson Parkway North

Notice date: July 29, 2021

About the project

The City is working install water main valves, a swab launch and repaving the road surface on Eastview Road between Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway North.

Work begins August 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 23 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Eastview Road closed

Eastview Road will be closed to through traffic from Starwood Drive to Watson Parkway North during the project. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closure. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route’s 17 and 18 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence

Supervisor Water Distribution, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]