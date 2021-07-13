Reconstruction of five Guelph playgrounds starts July 19

Guelph, Ont., July 13, 2021 – The City is replacing five Guelph playgrounds starting July 19: Bullfrog Pond, Clair, Kortright Hills, W.E. Hamilton and Westminster Parks.

Construction is expected to be complete by December 21, 2021, weather permitting.

Each playground design was chosen by the community during engagement completed in 2020. Park users are asked to stay out of the construction sites until work is complete and fencing is removed. Use the park locator map online to find a playground nearby to play instead.

Kortright Hills Park

Clair Park

Bullfrog Pond Park

Westminster Woods Park

W.E. Hamilton Park

Taking care of our trees

There are six trees that must be removed from Bullfrog Pond and W.E. Hamilton Parks because construction will impact the health and stability of the trees. We’ve made every effort through design to preserve healthy trees on the sites and we will continue to do so during construction. The playground design will plan for trees to be re-planted in their place.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Park Planning Technologist

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]