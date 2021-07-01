Public notice for new signs

The City received applications for variances from the City of Guelph Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended. The requests for variances are for the following properties:

1886 Gordon Street

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 8 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated freestanding sign with height of 3.58 metre (m) above the adjacent roadway.

25 Wellington Street West

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit one (1) non-illuminated building sign with an area of 5.1 metre squared (m2) to be located on the east side of the second storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit one (1) non-illuminated building sign with an area of 8.24m2 to be located on the east side of the second storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit one (1) non-illuminated building sign with an area of 5.15m2 to be located on the south side of the fourth storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit one (1) non-illuminated building sign with an area of 4.01m2 to be located on the south side of the fourth storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit one (1) non-illuminated building sign with an area of 3m2 to be located on the south side of the second storey of the building.

74 Elizabeth Street

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 6 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated building sign with an area of 2.96m2 to be located on the east side of the second storey of the building and within 7m of an adjacent property.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 6 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an existing non-illuminated building sign with an area of 1.83m2 to be located on the east side of the second storey of the building and within 7m of an adjacent property.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 6 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated building sign with an area of 2.96m2 to be located on the west side of the second storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 6 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an existing non-illuminated building sign with an area of 1.83m2 to be located on the west side of the second storey of the building.

9 Woodlawn Road East

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated building sign with an area of 4.01m2 on the second storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated building sign with an area of 3.78m2 on the third storey of the building.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated building sign with an area of 3.25m2 on the fourth storey of the building.

Request for variance from Section 6(3)(b) of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated freestanding sign with an area of 6.45m2 be located 9.94m from a residentially zoned property.

How to participate

Reports relating to these applications will be available online on Thursday, June 30, 2021 at guelph.ca/council. For questions relating to these applications please email [email protected]. These variance applications will be addressed at the Council Planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 12, 2021. This is a remote Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live. If you wish to speak about these applications or provide a written submission, please register online at guelph.ca/delegate, email [email protected] or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.