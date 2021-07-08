Notice of passing: Bylaw to alter the ward boundaries in the City of Guelph

Guelph City Council passed by-law number (2021)–20613 to alter the ward boundaries in the City of Guelph on June 23, 2021 pursuant to section 222(4) of the Municipal Act 2001, S.O. Ch 25.

The Minister, or any other person or agency, may appeal the bylaw to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) no later than August 9, 2021, by 4 p.m., by filing an appeal with the City Clerk. You must set out the objections to the bylaw, the reasons in support of the objections and a fee of $1,100 in the form of a certified cheque or money order made payable to the Minister of Finance.

View the updated ward boundary map

Read the complete bylaw online, or at Service Guelph, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519 822-1260 extension 5603

[email protected]