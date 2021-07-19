Membro Well construction starts August 3

290 Water Street between Denver Road and Cedar Street

Notice date: July 19, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Xterra Construction Inc. to construct a building addition and tie a replacement water supply well into the existing building at 290 Water Street.

Work begins July 26

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 3 and take until late April 2022 to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along the south side of Water Street will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction (in proximity to 290 Water Street). Pedestrians will have access to the north sidewalk which will remain open throughout the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. – 7p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Amanda Pepping

Project Manager, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2137

[email protected]