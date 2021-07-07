Kortright Road West lane reductions starting July 20

Scottsdale Drive to Preservation Park

Notice date: July 7, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Sutcliffe Homes Inc. to remove and repair concrete curbs and sidewalks on Kortright Road West between Scottsdale Drive and Preservation Park.

Work begins July 20

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 20 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Kortright Road West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 523 Kortright Road West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Scottsdale Drive and Preservation Park to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]