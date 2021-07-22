Have your say on trailer parking in residential neighbourhoods

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca by August 12

Guelph, Ont., July 22, 2021 – The City is reviewing how trailers, recreational vehicles (RVs), detachable trailers and utility trailers park in residential neighbourhoods to balance the need for parking while considering community safety.

Between now and August 12, residents can take a survey online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca to share thoughts on where, what and when trailers can park in residential areas, including driveways. Residents will be able to share their concerns around safety and space and what options could be considered depending on the class of road and traffic volumes.

“Feedback will be used to help identify changes to regulations that recognizes the need for short-term parking options balanced with community safety that every neighbourhood wants,” says Scott Green, manager of Corporate and Community Safety.

The City will use input from this survey to provide recommendations to Council in November 2021.

