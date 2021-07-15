Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Taste Detours

Taste Detours is an award-winning business offering locally flavoured food and drink tasting tours. Taste Detours is telling the stories of the people and the places that give Guelph and Wellington County its flavour through the cuisine that gives this slice of Ontario its magic. Like any good community, its those in the background – the chefs, the staff, owners, farmers and brewers – that make things tick.

Taste Detours is located within the 10C Shared Space at 42 Carden Street. They have been operating since 2015.

Lynn Broughton, owner of Taste Detours

Lynn Broughton started Taste Detours in 2015. Lynn is a devotee of all things locally flavoured. She loves a good story and is keenly aware that everyone has one. She has the deepest respect for growers and makers, a hunger for both urbanism and farm fields, and an appetite that just won’t quit. Lynn enjoys meeting people from all walks of life, and cares deeply about city-building, walkability, healthy downtowns, independent businesses, history, culture, the power of sustainable, local purchasing, and food.

Lynn settled in Guelph in 1984 after living a childhood full of travel, residency, and eating throughout Canada, Europe, and Africa. Lynn’s mom was a pioneer ‘foodie’ whose own table exposed her to a world of cooking and taste, but she discovered the truly unifying power of food within various restaurant cultures and kitchens.

Lynn came to Guelph for University and like many others who have contributed to the fabric of this city, stayed because Guelph is a magical place. Lynn then spent 14 years at the Downtown Guelph Business Association where she promoted the downtown core businesses, produced food and cultural events and directed marketing and communications. She has also sat on various boards and committees within Guelph for 25 years and is a certified food tour professional.

Business background

Taste Detours opened in 2015. Taste Detours is the culmination of Lynn’s life experiences both professionally and personally.

When asked why it is important to support local, Lynn responded “Local business owners invest in their community and donate more to local charities than non-local owners. Money spent here is kept cycling within the community. Local businesses define the unique character of a place, which results in greater satisfaction with where and how we live. These same statements apply to local farmers as well. In terms of a downtown – walkability, less sprawl and pollution — all result in a better environment and offer a more sustainable economy. To keep local businesses thriving is ensuring that we can flourish as people within a community. And it all just tastes better.”

We also asked what makes Taste Detours unique, and Lynn responded with “Taste Detours is the only ticketed tour experience in Guelph and Wellington County that emphasizes food and drink. Sharing little known stories of a place and the people within it creates a connection that appeals to both visitors and locals alike.”

In terms of future plans for Taste Detours, Lynn hopes to broaden her range of offerings, particularly with ongoing health and safety in mind. She also wants to continue to spotlight the food, makers and growers in this region through in-person tours. Lynn is aiming to continue encouraging exploration for a sense of place and uncover hidden gems that can be found off the beaten track.

Taste Detours is currently running Carefully Curated Picnics for the summer of 2021 delivered right to you in your favourite park in Guelph and will also be adding self-guided bike tours, virtual tours, audio tours and agri-tours within the County.

Visit Taste Detours website to learn more about their great selection of carefully curated tours. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting.

All information within has been verified by Taste Detours.