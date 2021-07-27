Guelph receives $200,000 to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gases

Guelph, Ont., July 27, 2021 – Earlier today, Natural Resources Canada announced a $200,000 investment to support Guelph’s roll out of an ISO 50001-compliant energy management system plan for all City assets including buildings, fleet vehicles and streetlights.

“We are proud to support Guelph in its energy-saving efforts,” said Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph. “By working together, we can improve how we use energy in our buildings, while reducing emissions and supporting the community.”

The City’s plan will improve energy efficiency and performance and reduce operating costs at more than 100 facilities including office buildings, libraries, fire stations, parking structures, the wastewater treatment plant, and community and recreation centres. The City is contributing $435,000 toward the project to cover the total cost of $635,000.

“By implementing this global standard, Guelph will improve energy efficiency at our municipal facilities and reduce operating costs,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Council and the community want to be held accountable for our progress towards a cleaner environment, and this funding helps establish the measurements to do just that. On behalf of City Council, I want to thank Natural Resources Canada for their investment in this effort.”

Energy management system compliance will also help the City improve performance reporting by:

Setting targets and objectives to reduce the City’s energy use and costs

Use data to better understand and make decisions about the City’s energy use

Measure and evaluate the City’s energy use and greenhouse gas reduction results

Use evaluation results to continuously improve the City’s energy management

“These funds from Natural Resources Canada support the development of a corporate-wide energy management framework for Guelph that helps us meet Council’s goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy sources for all City needs by 2050,” says Jayne Holmes, the City’s deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “Meeting ISO 50001 standards is also an action item of Guelph’s Strategic Plan to sustain our environment for current and future generations, respond to climate change and prepare Guelph for a net-zero-carbon future.”

Guelph’s Community Plan highlights energy conservation and management as a priority for Guelphites, specifically striving to minimize energy use and invest in innovation and technology to reduce our impact on the natural environment.

About the Energy Efficiency for Buildings financial assistance program

Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Efficiency for Buildings program is designed to help improve buildings’ energy performance while cutting energy costs. Financial assistance is provided for commercial and institutional buildings seeking to implement the ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Standard. Each application is evaluated with a set of merit-based criteria, including energy savings potential, project feasibility and receipt of a complete proposal.

