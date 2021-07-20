Firefighters respond to dumpster fire at 15 Woodlawn Road

Guelph, Ont., July 20, 2021 – At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Monday, July 19 the Guelph Fire department responded to a reported fire at 15 Woodlawn Road West. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a dumpster on fire. The fire spread to the east side the building, burning the building cladding. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Store staff and patrons inside evacuated the building before the fire department arrived.

Guelph Fire Prevention was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire along with an estimate of damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Thank you to the quick response from the Guelph Police Service and the Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-824-6590 extension 2127

[email protected]