Guelph Fire responds to two fires over the weekend

Be mindful of dry conditions. No outdoor recreational fires
Guelph, Ont., July 19, 2021 – The weekend was busy for Guelph Fire crews who, along with the community, coped with high temperatures.
On Friday, July 16, crews responded to a fire at a farm on Paisley Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Crews were able to prevent flames from spreading to nearby trees and vegetation.
On Sunday, July 18, crews responded to a fire at 1 a.m. at an isolated property on Victoria Road North near the City limits. Crews quickly extinguished a fire in an outbuilding.
Both fires and their causes are under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau.
Guelph fire are reminding the public to be mindful; once a fire is established, it will spread quickly with dry conditions.
