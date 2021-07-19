Guelph Fire responds to two fires over the weekend

Be mindful of dry conditions. No outdoor recreational fires

Guelph, Ont., July 19, 2021 – The weekend was busy for Guelph Fire crews who, along with the community, coped with high temperatures.

On Friday, July 16, crews responded to a fire at a farm on Paisley Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Crews were able to prevent flames from spreading to nearby trees and vegetation.

On Sunday, July 18, crews responded to a fire at 1 a.m. at an isolated property on Victoria Road North near the City limits. Crews quickly extinguished a fire in an outbuilding.

Both fires and their causes are under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau.

Guelph fire are reminding the public to be mindful; once a fire is established, it will spread quickly with dry conditions.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-824-6590 extension 2127

[email protected]