Drill Hall stabilization starting July 19

72 Farquhar Street

Notice date: July 19 2021

About the project

The Drill Hall, located at 72 Farquhar Street at the corner of Farquhar and Wyndham Street South, is a two-and-one-half storey, heavy timber frame building built in 1866. To preserve this piece of Guelph’s history, the City designated the Drill Hall as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act. Vacant since 2006, work is currently underway to stabilize the building and explore plans for renovation and use.

The City is working with Century Group Inc. to stabilize the Drill Hall. The work involves the replacement of all exterior foundation walls with a pile foundation and grade beam system while keeping the above-ground existing heritage fabric intact. Interior foundations will be replaced with a combination of pile foundations and shallow foundations.

Work begins July 19

The site is expected to be fenced off on or about Monday, July 19, with work starting shortly after and continuing until the spring of 2022.

Lane reduction and pedestrian access

There will be lane and sidewalk reductions on Farquhar Street during the project to allow for water and sanitary connections. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. Updates will be provided when exact dates and times are known.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ian Scott

Manager Facility Design and Construction, Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3496

[email protected]