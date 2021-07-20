Moving forward to protect Guelph’s drinking water

Guelph, Ont., July 19, 2021 – Tonight Council unanimously approved moving the Dolime Quarry lands into Guelph’s municipal boundary and an amended motion to request a Minister’s Zoning Order to zone the quarry lands for residential use.

“This is a very exciting step in addressing long-term concerns around protecting Guelph’s drinking water,” says Guelph Mayor Can Guthrie. “This is a legacy moment for this term of Council and I’m proud of the unanimous support that this step has received from my fellow members of Council. I also want to thank the staff who continue working so hard on this issue for the benefit of our entire community.”

Council’s approval of Guelph’s boundary change followed unanimous support from Wellington County and Guelph/Eramosa Township Councils and will now be sent to the Province of Ontario for approval. The City’s request for a Minister’s Zoning Order to establish the principle of residential use on the quarry lands will also be sent to the Province. There are no timelines for the Province’s decision-making on these items.

“Council’s amended motion for the requested zoning order includes assurances for a thorough development planning process which would include environmental, servicing and transportation impact studies and further opportunities for community engagement,” says Jennifer Rose, general manager of Environmental Services for the City. “This is an amendment that City staff support, and we appreciate Council’s clear direction.”

Testing underway to inform design of water management system

The City is doing testing through water supply planning work that will inform the design and function of the water management system the City will later build to maintain a safe supply of drinking water. Through this work City staff will also determine how much water will be available for the City’s needs.

Background

In 2019, the City launched Our Community, Our Water with an extensive public engagement program around a proposal to close the quarry and revitalize the site into a new residential neighbourhood. More than 230 residents from the City and Township participated in online and in-person opportunities to learn more about how the proposal would protect the long-term quality and quantity of Guelph’s drinking water.

Under the Council-approved solution, the Dolime Quarry will close early and the quarry site will be revitalized into a new mixed-use residential neighbourhood. Most importantly, the City will take control of the quarry’s water supply which is essential for protecting the clean and safe drinking water Guelphites value.

