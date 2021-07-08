Council remuneration and support advisory committee vacancy

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Council Remuneration and Support Advisory Committee

Length of term: 6 months

Posting date: July 8, 2021

Closing date: July 29, 2021

Applications are being accepted for a Council Remuneration and Support Advisory Committee members (five members).

The City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee provides you with an opportunity to review and analyze Council salaries, benefits and staffing support. Based on this analysis, the Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee will present its recommendations pertaining to Council compensation and support levels to Council during the first quarter of 2022.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone; Black, Indigenous, people of colour, people who identify as members of LGBTQ2+ community, those who have disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or you have years of experience, you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The five-member committee meets a minimum of three (3) times prior to February 2022.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience or backgrounds in human resources, finance, compensation methodology or similar fields.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee

For more information on the City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committee or contact:

Mark Ellis, General Manager

Human Resources

City of Guelph

519 822-1260 extension 2848

[email protected]

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with City Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Council Renumeration and Support Advisory Committee posting

Appointment Date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on Monday, September 27, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.