Council approves prioritizing 11 opportunities to enhance City services

25 others slated for future work plans; another 17 currently underway.

Guelph, Ont., July 19, 2021 – Guelph City Council has approved a priority action plan of 11 opportunities, as identified by KPMG Canada, to enhance service efficiency and effectiveness. Council also approved the incorporation of 25 other opportunities into future work plans and multi-year budgets.

The approval came at a special meeting of Council this afternoon at the close of a five-month process in which KPMG Canada was retained to conduct an assessment of services the City currently delivers, identify gaps and challenges in the delivery of those services, benchmark City performance against comparator cities, and present opportunities for the optimization of City services.

“The City’s senior administration was pleased to have supported this robust review in which 53 opportunities for service enhancement were surfaced and brought forward,” says deputy chief administrative officer of corporate services and executive sponsor of the review, Trevor Lee. “The City of Guelph’s mission is to deliver responsible and responsive public service to Guelph’s growing and diverse community. We understand that to fulfil that mission, we need to explore opportunities for innovation, improvement, and greater effectiveness on an ongoing basis.”

Lee also notes that it’s a credit to Council and staff that 17 opportunities identified by KPMG Canada are already underway. “The fact that the City is already advancing a significant portion of this work is a testament to Guelph’s Strategic Plan; it has served Guelph well in setting a framework to effect positive change.”

The prioritized opportunities—identified based on financial benefit/investment, customer experience impact, and level of risk or barriers to implementation—include:

Prioritizing digitization initiatives

Implementing a customer relationship management system (CRM)

Reviewing the development approval process

Implementing a unified payment platform

Reviewing the user fee structure for City services

Reviewing the station location of paramedic services in the City and County

Centralizing back-office support functions among City, boards, and agencies

Investing in resources for equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives

Implementing an enterprise risk management program

Other opportunities were presented to Council in Closed session. Two of them formed part of the priority action plan. Others will be among those incorporated into future work plans and budgets. Some of the opportunities that are not already underway will be subject to a business case to ensure there’s sufficient value for proceeding.

About the service rationalization review

The City of Guelph service rationalization review began in March 2021 after City Council directed staff to undertake the review during the 2021 budget process.

The review was conducted by KPMG Canada and involved an environmental scan, a current state analysis, the establishment of 38 service profiles and an evaluation of the City’s performance as measured by 149 key performance indicators, and the development of opportunities and recommendations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

Resources

Service Rationalization Review

Media contact

Trevor Lee, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2281

[email protected]