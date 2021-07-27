Construction notice: Gordon Street safety improvements will help protect people walking, biking and driving

Lane reduction on Gordon between Fountain and Wellington start July 27

The City is making improvements on the west side of Gordon Street between Fountain and Wellington Streets to help address ongoing safety concerns for people walking, biking and driving to and through this area.

Improvements include changes to existing pavement markings, widening of the southbound bike lane to 1.8-2 metres and physical protection of the southbound bike lane with added curbs and bollards. Access to all properties along Gordon Street and Surrey Street will be maintained.

This work will improve safety for all road users, especially people walking, biking or using mobility devices.

Work begins July 27 for about three weeks

Work is expected to start the week of July 26 and take about three weeks to finish, weather permitting. Most work is planned to be done outside of peak periods including evenings.

Lane reductions and access for people walking and biking

There will be lane reductions in both directions on Gordon Street to facilitate the work. Two-way traffic will be maintained, but delays should be expected.

The southbound bike lane will be closed while curbs and bollards are installed. Southbound cyclists are advised to detour via Dublin Street between Fountain and Wellington.

There are no impacts to sidewalk access.

Anyone to travelling to and through the area is asked to follow posted signs for everyone’s safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout the work.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit stop being moved closer to Wellington

Guelph Transit stop number 352, located near 65 Gordon Street, will be shifted about 12 meters (40 feet) south, toward Wellington Street. There is no interruption to transit service while this work is being done.

No impacts to other City services

There will be no interruption to any other City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important safety improvement project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paul Hutchison, Supervisor, Traffic Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3679

[email protected]