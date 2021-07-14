City prepares to enter step three in Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen

Guelph, Ont., July 14, 2021 – On Friday, July 16, the Ontario government will further reduce COVID-19 restrictions to allow indoor gatherings, outdoor festivals, visitors to River Run and Sleeman centres, and reopening of museums and recreation facilities. Provincial guidelines are outlined in its Roadmap to Reopen.

“A huge part of the reason we’ve gotten to stage 3 reopening is the work our community has done to stop the spread of COVID-19, by getting vaccinated and keeping our distance,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “As more local businesses set to reopen this Friday, let’s support them by shopping local and showing them how happy we are to see their return.”

Indoor and outdoor gatherings and religious ceremonies

Gatherings will be allowed for 100 people outdoors and 25 people indoors.

Outdoor and indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres.

Recreation facilities and outdoor programs

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre are open to purchase transit passes and large item waste collection tickets.

Rent an arena or pool

Arena floor and pool rentals are available for user groups starting July 26. Capacity for indoor spectators is 50 per cent of the usual seats. For rental information, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5678, option 1.

Drop in for a swim

Drop-in swims start July 26 at Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre. Register and pay with a credit card for drop-in swims up to 72 hours in advance online or call 519-837-5699. Payment can also be taken in person.

Lockers, showers and saunas remain closed. Change rooms and the viewing gallery will be open.

Outdoor sports and programs

Outdoor sports leagues can continue to resume games and practices provided they limit spectators to 75 per cent capacity. Outdoor recreation programs, fitness classes and personal training are permitted where people can stay at least three metres apart.

Swimming lessons are coming back in the fall

The City will offer learn to swim programs again in the fall. Watch for the details online at recenroll.ca in August for fall 2021 program registration on Wednesday, September 1.

Parks, picnic areas and amusement rides

Picnic shelters can continue to be rented. Outdoor special events are permitted at 75 per cent capacity, not including vendors. For special event information, please email [email protected].

Skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis and pickleball courts are open. Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds.

Riverside Park carousel and train will remain closed due to the cost involved in making the rides compliant with provincial regulations. If you have a 2020 amusement pass, it can be refunded. Bring passes to any recreation centre for a full refund. If you prefer to keep them, they can be used when amusement rides re-open.

Wading pools and Lyon pool

Up to 50 people can use the Market Square wading pool. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare to see how busy it is before you come.

Up to 10 people can use the Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools and up to 50 people can use Lyon Pool, which is free for the summer. Swims start at the top of each hour for 45 minutes. You must exit at the end of your session.

Visit guelph.ca/swim for more information.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays. Up to 265 people will be able to shop indoors and another 265 outdoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library

All library locations are open with regular summer hours. Visit www.guelphpl.ca for locations, hours and service updates.

Guelph Museums

McCrae House will reopen on Friday, July 16 and Guelph Civic Museum, including the Families Gallery and the Hugh Guthrie Archives Research Room, will reopen Tuesday, July 27. Both sites will operate at 50 per cent capacity indoors and 75 per cent outdoors. Information about programming will be posted at guelphmuseums.ca.

River Run Centre

River Run Centre will reopen to events with reserved seating at 50 per cent capacity following the wrap up of summer camps. Information about upcoming events will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre will reopen on July 19 for spectators to watch the first in-person Guelph Nighthawks home game, with 1,000 seats available. Visit thenighthawks.ca for a complete list of upcoming games and tickets.

Dining indoors and outdoors

Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed, with no limits on the number of patrons per table, so long as two metres can be maintained. All patrons must provide their contact information.

Parts of Wyndham and Macdonell Streets are closed on weekends this summer to make room for people shopping and visiting the downtown dining district.

In-store shopping

In-store shopping for essential and non-essential retail and personal care services, including those that require removal of masks, will reopen with capacity limited to the number of people that can maintain a distance of two metres.

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live. Order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

Report a concern about a gathering or business

Resources

Media contact

Katie Duncan, Communications Officer

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3519

[email protected]