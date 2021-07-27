Share your feedback on the final design for Hammill Park by August 17

It’s time for the final say! The final master plan design for Hammill Park is ready to review. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to view the final designs, share your feedback and ask a question by August 17.
We’ll use your feedback to make any adjustments to the final plan before construction is expected to start in June 2022.
The final park master plan features:
- Playground and swings
- Shade structure
- Picnic tables and benches
- Games tables and ping pong table
- Rain and pollinator garden
- Space for a community garden
- Green spaces
Features were chosen by the community and include elements of both of the designs found during the first round of engagement in June 2021.
Why we create park master plans
A park master plan is a blueprint that guides park design according to the space and community needs. We look at everything that makes a park a place to play, including how it’s graded, what surfaces to use, pathways, tables and benches, playground equipment and shelters. Master plans make sure our parks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and create a sense of community space.
For more information
Jyoti Pathak, Park Planner
Park and Trail Development, Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2431
[email protected]