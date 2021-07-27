Share your feedback on the final design for Hammill Park by August 17

It’s time for the final say! The final master plan design for Hammill Park is ready to review. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to view the final designs, share your feedback and ask a question by August 17.

We’ll use your feedback to make any adjustments to the final plan before construction is expected to start in June 2022.

The final park master plan features:

Playground and swings

Shade structure

Picnic tables and benches

Games tables and ping pong table

Rain and pollinator garden

Space for a community garden

Green spaces

Hammill Park Design Concept

Park Features and Inspiration

Two-Dimension Park Concept

Features were chosen by the community and include elements of both of the designs found during the first round of engagement in June 2021.

Why we create park master plans

A park master plan is a blueprint that guides park design according to the space and community needs. We look at everything that makes a park a place to play, including how it’s graded, what surfaces to use, pathways, tables and benches, playground equipment and shelters. Master plans make sure our parks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and create a sense of community space.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]