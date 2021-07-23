File number OZS21-008
The applicant is requesting to change the zoning of 103-105 Victoria Road North from the current “Urban Reserve” (UR) Zone in part to the “Specialized Residential Cluster Townhouse” (R.3A-?) Zone and the “Residential Single Detached” (R.1A) Zone. The property is proposed to be redeveloped to 44 cluster townhouses fronting on Cassino Avenue and 3 single detached dwellings on Victoria Road North (2 existing and 1 new).
Associated reports and materials
- Concept Plan
- Functional Servicing Report – June 2021
- Landscape Plan
- Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan
- Urban Design Brief Final – May 2021
- Noise Feasibility Study – June 2021
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment – May 2021
- Phase II Environmental Site Assessment – May 2021
- Report Geotechnical Investigation-April 2021
- Salt Management Plan – March 2021
- Stage 1 Archaeological Assessment – July 2020
- Traffic Impact Brief – April 2021
