You’re invited to have your say on how the City manages garbage in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., June 2, 2021 – The City is updating the Solid Waste Management Master Plan and invites the Guelph community to share their thoughts to help guide the master plan through a virtual open house and survey starting today. The survey will close on June 22.

The City last asked for community feedback on the master plan in August 2020. Since then, the City has worked closely with Dillon Consulting to explore innovative ways to address the challenges Guelph faces today, like single use plastics and keeping garbage out of landfills. The City is now ready to present options for addressing these issues and get the community’s feedback.

How to have your say

Guelph residents can share their feedback and help shape the master plan by:

Visiting the virtual open house: learn about the proposed options and opportunities for how Guelph will manage garbage now and into the future.

learn about the proposed options and opportunities for how Guelph will manage garbage now and into the future. Taking the online survey: answer our survey at guelph.ca/waste by June 22 to share your feedback and ideas on the future of garbage management in Guelph

We recognize that an online open house isn’t for everyone. City staff can also take your questions and comments over the phone or by email at 519-767-0598 and [email protected].

Next steps

We’ll use your feedback to help shape the master plan recommendations and final report. In addition to community feedback, the master plan will also consider changes in legislation, infrastructure, industry best practices, new technologies and consumer trends.

When ready, the City will present the final report and recommendations to the Guelph community and Council for final approval. Once approved, the City will work towards putting the master plan recommendations into action.

Stay up to date with our progress on the master plan:

Visit the master plan project page for updates and opportunities to have your say

Join our mailing list by emailing [email protected] ; you’ll get the latest master plan updates and notices about opportunities to have your say

; you’ll get the latest master plan updates and notices about opportunities to have your say Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter #GiveWasteaNewLife

About the Solid Waste Management Master Plan

The Solid Waste Management Master Plan update will provide the City with strategic direction on how to sustainably manage Guelph’s waste now and into the future as our community grows. Through the master planning process we’ll examine new approaches in waste management; consumer and industry trends; changes in legislation and infrastructure; how we can improve our current system; and how the master plan will contribute to the goals identified in Guelph. Future Ready, the City’s strategic plan.

Learn more about the Solid Waste Management Master Plan at guelph.ca/waste.

