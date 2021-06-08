Wellington Street West lane reductions starting June 14

Between Hanlon Parkway and Imperial Road South

Notice date: June 8, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 14

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 14 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Wellington Street West between Hanlon Parkway and Imperial Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 677 Wellington Street West during construction. Please use the nearby crossing at Imperial Road South to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]