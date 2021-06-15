Vote on designs for Hammill Park by July 7

Have your say on Hammill Park

Guelph, Ont., June 15, 2021 – We’re starting the process to create Hammill Park, a new neighbourhood park located at 51 Skinner Drive, the northwest corner of Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway.

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca by July 7 to:

Vote on one of two preferred design concepts.

Share ideas about playground equipment and amenities.

Submit comments to the design team.

Concept 1: Community circle

Concept 2: Green flow

The design with the most votes will be the final concept, which we will share with the community this summer. We expect construction of the new park to start June 2022.

Why we create park master plans

A park master plan is a blueprint that guides park design according to the space and community needs. We look at everything that makes a park a place to play, including how it’s graded, what surfaces to use, pathways, tables and benches, playground equipment and shelters. Master plans make sure our parks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and create a sense of community space.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, Parks Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]