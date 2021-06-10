Victoria Road South lane reductions starting July 5

Between York Road and Elizabeth Street

Notice date: June 10, 2021

About the project

The City is working with J G Goetz Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Victoria Road South.

Work begins July 5

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 5 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road South between York Road and Elizabeth Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 100 Victoria Road South during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at York Road and Elizabeth Street to access the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]