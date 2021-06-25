Updated Sign Bylaw will improve customer service

Guelph, Ont., June 25, 2021 – On July 5, City Council will discuss proposed updates to Guelph’s Sign Bylaw including delegating staff the authority to grant minor sign variances.

“Regulations in Guelph’s 25-year-old Sign Bylaw are outdated; they don’t reflect changes in sign design and styles, or current urban design principles,” explains Bill Bond, senior bylaw administrator. “The proposed update to the Sign Bylaw brings it in line with the policies in our Official Plan, and improves customer service by giving staff the authority to make decisions about minor variance requests that currently have to be approved by Council.”

Updates to the Sign Bylaw also include:

a more user-friendly format organized by location and use type, such as commercial or industrial

further breakdown of regulations for different sign types by land use category

updated regulations for site and wayfinding signs including improved visibility and sightlines with reduced visual clutter

limits for brightness and intensity of signs

new regulations to reduce visual clutter of mobile signs, banner flags and portable signs on private property

new regulations for signs to protect heritage characteristics of designated buildings and properties

The proposed Sign Bylaw update reflects over two years of extensive consultation with businesses, property owners, sign companies, builders, realtors and the public, as well as Council direction on draft recommendations originally presented in October 2020.

If approved by Council, the updated Sign Bylaw and delegated authority for minor variances would come into effect after the July 19 Council meeting.

Register as a delegate or submit comments by July 2

The updated Sign Bylaw will be presented to Council at the July 5 Committee of the Whole meeting. Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments about the new Sign Bylaw by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

About the Sign Bylaw

Guelph’s Sign Bylaw sets out the rules for all exterior signs in Guelph including where signs can be placed throughout the city, what types of signs are allowed and how big signs can be. The Sign Bylaw covers both permanent signs and temporary signs, including signs that are placed in or on windows.

The bylaw review and update supports the Powering our future pillar of the City’s Strategic Plan by supporting the needs of local businesses succeed and adding value to the community through the regulation of visual clutter.

Media contact

Bill Bond, Senior Bylaw Administrator

Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2382

[email protected]