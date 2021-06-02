The City’s listening carefully for water main leaks

City using acoustics to detect leaks in Guelph’s water mains starting June 6

June 2, 2021

The City has hired Hetek Solutions to detect leaks in Guelph’s water mains using acoustics (listening equipment) starting the evening of June 6 until the end of this year, December 2021.

Leak detection acoustics will take place overnight to minimize background noise. There are no impacts to water services and no excessive noise during the leak detection process.

Hetek will listen for leaks throughout all of Guelph at all 2,807 City-owned fire hydrants and all 4,293 City-owned water main valves.

What is acoustic leak detection?

Acoustic leak detection is a non-invasive method that connects highly sensitive listening equipment to fire hydrants and water main valves and collects sound data from water mains. Sound data collected is then analyzed to identify locations of leaks in water mains. If a leak is identified, the City will investigate further to see whether or not repairs are necessary.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]