Statement from the City of Guelph: Canada Day celebrations

Guelph, Ont., June 23, 2021 – Earlier today, the Rotary Club of Guelph announced it will pause its Canada Day celebrations in observance of ongoing provincial COVID-19 public health measures.

Guelph’s Canada Day festivities have been organized by Rotary for almost three decades to celebrate our country and community, and to welcome Guelph’s new Canadians. The City has been, and continues to be, a proud partner in the event providing financial and other forms of support to help. We do however respect and support Rotary’s decision.

This has been a challenging year for all—especially for Canada’s equity-deserving and inherent-rights asserting communities. Throughout May and June, we have celebrated diversity at our best and experienced grieving and loss at our worst. As we approach Canada Day, we reflect on Juneteenth, the multicultural festival, the Pride flag blowing in the wind, our national Indigenous celebrations and ceremonies toward healing, and the discovery of 215 Indigenous children at the former residential school site in Kamloops.

The City of Guelph encourages our community to take this time to elevate our awareness, learn and become stronger as Canadians. We can reflect on how far we have come but also how much farther we must go and the role we can all play in getting there. While we will be experiencing Canada Day differently for the second year in a row, let us stand together against intolerance and in support of Truth and Reconciliation.

We encourage you to celebrate Canada Day in your own way as we all work together, to be the change that we want to see in our community.

Resources

Rotary of Guelph website

Media contact

Scott Stewart, C.E.T., Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2221

[email protected]