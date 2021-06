Registration for summer camp and outdoor recreation programs opens on June 9 at 7:30 a.m. on recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. If you are paying cash, in-person is available at West End Community Centre on June 9 only from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Camps and outdoor recreation programs will start the week of July 5.

At this time, we’re not offering indoor recreation programs or swimming lessons. When we do, we’ll share registration information on recenroll.ca.