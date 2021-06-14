Proposed development in your community – Grange Road and Arthur Street South

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Monday, July 12, 2021

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning applications

300 Grange Road (File: OZS21-006) – Ward 1

The subject lands are located on the north side of Grange Road, to the east of Hadati Creek and opposite of Hagan Avenue.

A Zoning By-law Amendment application is proposed to change the zoning on a portion of the subject lands from the “Residential Single Detached” (R.1D) Zone to a “Specialized Residential Single Detached” (R.1D-?) Zone, to permit a private driveway access for lands currently zoned for townhouses.

The planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 3313

[email protected]

93 Arthur Street South (File: OZS21-007) – Ward 1

The subject lands are located on the north side of Cross Street, between Neeve Street and Arthur Street South.

A Zoning By-law Amendment application is proposed to change the zoning regulations within the existing R.4B-15 (Specialized High Density Apartment) Zone on the subject site related to parking, amenity area, floorplate sizes and rear yard setback, to permit the development of a 14 storey mix-use building with 194 apartment units and two ground floor commercial units.

The planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, July 2, 2021 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]