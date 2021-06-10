Notice of virtual open house: Stone Road cycling improvements

Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present future plans for construction on Stone Road between the Hanlon Expressway and Edinburgh Road. Work includes the design and construction of new cycling infrastructure on the north and south side of Stone Road.

Provide comments online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person information session will not be hosted. Presentation materials will be posted to the project website on June 21 at:

guelph.ca/stone

From Monday, June 21 to Monday, July 5, 2021 at 4 p.m., comments and questions will be received and answered on haveyoursay.guelph.ca. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday if you prefer to contact us directly.

Why review virtual open house materials?

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about traffic impacts and property access. You’re encouraged to provide comments, feedback and questions to City staff.

About the project

Council-approved plans propose the addition of cycling infrastructure. Improvements (one-way cycle track and a two-way multi-use path) within the boulevard are recommended on the north and south sides of Stone Road. Some turning lanes may be impacted after construction. Sidewalks, bus stops and existing travel lanes will remain the same.

These additions will increase efficiency and safety for people biking in the area, and connect cyclists to a broader network of paths and trails.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

The City of Guelph appreciates your input and feedback as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, please visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg

Project Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]